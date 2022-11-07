November Pain: Calgary to be hit by a windchill of -30°C and record snowfall

Winter weather is beating up on Calgary, and that isn’t going to slow down with a snowfall warning issued and a windchill of -30°C.

Environment Canada says Calgary should expect heavy snowfall from 10 cm to 25 cm by tonight.

On top of that, the windchill is supposed to dip to -29°C by tonight, with the temperature sitting at -27°C during the day.

It only worsens tomorrow, with the windchill expected to hit -30°C Tuesday morning. Environment Canada says temperatures like this bring a risk of frostbite.

It would set a record if we get the amount of snow they are forecasting for today.

The most snowfall Calgary has ever been hit with on November 7 was in 1921, when 13.5 cm fell.

Environment Canada warns that travel will be difficult because of blowing snow, and travel conditions will likely change quickly and not for the better.

The weather agency says snow build-up will make highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots difficult to navigate.

They also warn that if you are clearing snow today, you should take frequent breaks to avoid strain.

The good news is that these dreadful conditions aren’t expected to last all week. After three straight days of the highs being below -10°C, it starts to warm up on Thursday with the daytime high sitting at -4°C.

Then we get back into the positive temperatures for the long weekend, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all sitting with a high of 1°C.

This all comes after Calgary was dumped on three times in the last few weeks, with major snowfalls causing major issues out on the roads.