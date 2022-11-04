Bundle up: Even more snow is on the way for parts of Alberta this weekend

After a work week that saw Edmonton and Calgary get walloped by a dump of snow, even more is on the way for some parts of Alberta this weekend.

A blanket of snowfall warnings has been issued by Environment Canada for a large portion of Western Alberta, with up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in some areas.

The heaviest snow is expected along Highway 93 from Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing and Highway 93 from Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

You might also like: Car spotted driving wildly in the ditch along the snowy QEII (VIDEO)

An Alberta mountain town has been named one of the most underrated in Canada

9 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $400 roundtrip

Environment Canada says heavy snow will begin this afternoon, with total amounts of 15 to 30 cm expected. Snow will continue into Saturday before ending Saturday night.

Other snowfall warnings are in place for the areas of Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Kananaskis, Canmore, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park, with snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm expected in those areas.

Snow will persist into Saturday morning before ending.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the federal weather agency stated.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The same system is shaping up to impact Saskatchewan as well, with numerous winter storms and special weather statements in effect for our neighbours to the east, too.

BC is under numerous snowfall warnings as well, so we think it’s safe to say the winter weather has surely arrived for Western Canada!