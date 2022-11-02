"I have no words": Calgary reacts to another big snow dump (PHOTOS)

After a lovely fall, winter weather has made its way to Calgary with a second snow dump in just over a week and people are not happy.

Calgary is under a snowfall warning after some places got an estimated 20 cm of snow. That is not good news for Calgary drivers who already had to deal with slippery conditions.

Beginning to look and feel like winter. Lots of snow and the Calgary Tower has gone into hiding. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/k07sRpP0pJ — Tang Choy, MBA (@tangchoy) November 2, 2022

calgary is currently a wasteland of snow — Zacron (@Zacron21) November 2, 2022

Brrrrr… 🥶

Welcome to November.

I have no words for what is happening out there this morning. 😆😂

Have a great day all. ☃️❄️#yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/P0DhcbJ4mG — Anne 👀 (@AnneWilkie52) November 2, 2022

Winter wallop! Lots of snow on the ground in #Calgary! Be safe on the roads as it’ll be a very slow commute #yyc #abstorm 7:50am pic.twitter.com/fp74fCrjVk — Inam Jamil (@yycwx_inam) November 2, 2022

The poor conditions caused problems for many during the morning commute.

Very poor visibility due to strong winds and heavy snow #yyc #abstorm 8:48am pic.twitter.com/FHFN9wnk9W — Inam Jamil (@yycwx_inam) November 2, 2022

If you are waiting for it to get better, you might be waiting for a while.

With the exception of a brief break on Thursday, it is nothing but snow in the forecast for the rest of the week. And we get the lovely cherry on top of the minus double-digit temperatures over the weekend, continuing into next week.

Even the wildlife is tired of this November storm.

Are we allowed to be tired of the snow already?! Coyote in the city of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/96zFVMnCs5 — Nature Labs | Ghost Bear (@NatureLabsCA) November 2, 2022

Okay, maybe not ALL the animals are tired of it.