"I have no words": Calgary reacts to another big snow dump (PHOTOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Nov 2 2022, 4:14 pm
Reimar/Shutterstock

After a lovely fall, winter weather has made its way to Calgary with a second snow dump in just over a week and people are not happy.

Calgary is under a snowfall warning after some places got an estimated 20 cm of snow. That is not good news for Calgary drivers who already had to deal with slippery conditions.

The poor conditions caused problems for many during the morning commute.

If you are waiting for it to get better, you might be waiting for a while.

Calgary snow

Environment Canada

With the exception of a brief break on Thursday, it is nothing but snow in the forecast for the rest of the week. And we get the lovely cherry on top of the minus double-digit temperatures over the weekend, continuing into next week.

Even the wildlife is tired of this November storm.

Okay, maybe not ALL the animals are tired of it.

