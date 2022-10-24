NewsWeather

A trick before our treats: Calgary hit with pre-Halloween snow dump (PHOTOS)

Oct 24 2022, 4:16 pm
A trick before our treats: Calgary hit with pre-Halloween snow dump (PHOTOS)
@Magic_Mujji/Twitter

It was a rollercoaster week for weather in Calgary, which started with record-setting temperatures and ended with a major dump of snow.

The week started with a 25°C day on Monday, the hottest it has ever been on October 17. It ended with some areas of Calgary with 20 cm of snow.

And people were less than impressed.

And it wasn’t just a casual snowfall that melted once it hit the ground. It was heavy, wet snow that stuck around and caused problems for trees across the city

And it was particularly jarring for people across Calgary because of the run of great weather we had.

According to YYC Weather, Calgary just wrapped up its longest stretch of temperatures reaching 12°C ever.

But, in true Calgary fashion, we made the most of it.

And if this doesn’t warm your heart on these cold days, nothing will.

And of course, if you don’t like the weather in Calgary, just wait a bit. We are set to get back to double-digit highs by the weekend.

Calgary snow

Environment Canada

Peter KleinPeter Klein
