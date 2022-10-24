It was a rollercoaster week for weather in Calgary, which started with record-setting temperatures and ended with a major dump of snow.

The week started with a 25°C day on Monday, the hottest it has ever been on October 17. It ended with some areas of Calgary with 20 cm of snow.

And people were less than impressed.

Well, that escalated quickly. First snow of the year and it’s a wet and heavy one. Our gentle autumn left a lot of leaves still out … now weighing down branches 😥 went outside to knock the snow off … fun? 🌨️🤷🏻‍♂️#yyc #abstorm #snoctober https://t.co/roJcozpxK7 pic.twitter.com/Pat4zLZyfz — Michael Burjack (@MichaelBurjack) October 22, 2022

And it wasn’t just a casual snowfall that melted once it hit the ground. It was heavy, wet snow that stuck around and caused problems for trees across the city

Some tree branches and twigs are starting to break due to the heavy snow in SW Calgary #abstorm #yyc #snow #calgary pic.twitter.com/bu9A32J5zx — Asuka (@asuka194) October 22, 2022

And it was particularly jarring for people across Calgary because of the run of great weather we had.

🥇Streak over. After 152 consecutive days with maximum temperature ≥12°C in #Calgary, the maximum temperature was only 6.2°C yesterday. We broke the all time record before the run ended. #YycWx #ABWx pic.twitter.com/GMIgMjDzds — Calgary Weather Records🌤 (@YYC_Weather) October 22, 2022

According to YYC Weather, Calgary just wrapped up its longest stretch of temperatures reaching 12°C ever.

But, in true Calgary fashion, we made the most of it.

Mad respect to all the parents, mom’s and dad’s out there yesterday and today in #yyc taking their little kids on bike rides in the snow. You are amazing! ♥️ Pic unrelated of a lone snowman in Lindsay Park this morning 🥰. pic.twitter.com/mWIc5O0fzr — 🌤️CalgaryBluesky 🇨🇦🇸🇰 mom² grandma¹ (@CalgaryBluesky) October 23, 2022

And if this doesn’t warm your heart on these cold days, nothing will.

And of course, if you don’t like the weather in Calgary, just wait a bit. We are set to get back to double-digit highs by the weekend.