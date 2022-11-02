Car spotted driving wildly in the ditch along the snowy QEII (VIDEO)

A large snowstorm that is sweeping through Alberta has caused some tricky road conditions, with a video posted to Reddit reportedly on the Queen Elizabeth II highway, or QEII, showing a car driving wildly in the ditch.

The post says the car was spotted heading north on the QEII this morning.

“I never saw how they ended up in the ditch but after the video ends, they got back on the road behind me and spun out,” the user that posted the video stated.

“I saw the car further up the highway so seems like they ended up okay. Video was recorded by passenger, I was not trying to join them in the ditch.”

The snow has created some rough driving conditions across the province, including a two-vehicle collision between a semi hauling a trailer and an SUV between Ridge Road and Hermitage Road (Range Road 50) along Highway 1, resulting in two injuries.

Another incident occurred Wednesday morning when a semi became jackknifed on Highway 2 at Innisfail.

Both Edmonton and Calgary were struck with some snow with YEG seeming to fair a bit better than YYC, with a snowfall warning being issued by Environment Canada for cowtown.