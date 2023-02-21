The latest Calgary snowfall is giving us totals we haven't seen in 100 years

If you thought the latest Calgary snowfall was a bit much, you are absolutely right. The data has been released and the numbers are big.

According to a new government report, some spots in Calgary saw around 30 cm of snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said heavy snowfall impacted much of southern and western Alberta beginning Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday.

Most of the big numbers came in the south part of the city with things a little bit easier in the north.

According to Environment Canada, the average for the city was 12.1 cm. Calgary weather says that is the most snow we’ve had on February 20 in more than 100 years.

Calgary wasn’t the only place in southern Alberta to get hit by a massive snowfall.

According to the ECCC observation network, a few other places were hit hard:

Beaver Mines: 21 cm

Medicine Hat: 19 cm

Pekisko: 16 cm

Lethbridge: 14 cm

They also got some data from other parts of the province from third-party sources such as social media:

Calgary: 20 cm to 33 cm

Kananaskis: 12 cm

Canmore: 10 cm

In their report, the ECCC does remind people that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.