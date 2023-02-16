NewsWeather

Oh no: The dreaded polar vortex is returning to Alberta soon

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Feb 16 2023
EugeneEdge/Shutterstock

Most of Alberta has been gifted with a warm start to February; however, all good things come to an end, with a polar vortex set to descend on the province soon.

According to The Weather Network, the fate of the rest of February has been sealed thanks to a powerful polar vortex sliding into our area.

“A sudden stratospheric warming event is also underway; that’s when the stratospheric polar vortex is decimated and sends lobes of the polar vortex further south into the mid-latitudes – and that could take place over the next few weeks,” the report stated.

The Weather Network

The polar vortex is looking to hug not just Western Canada but a massive chunk of the whole country, with The Weather Network cautioning to be “on guard for significant cold shots well into March.”

Edmonton is set to go from daytime highs of zero to daytime highs of -23°C as we head into next week, and overnight lows flirting with and hitting the -30°C marker.

Snow is also expected in YEG over the Family Day long weekend on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

polar vortex Alberta

The Weather Network

It’s a similar tale in Calgary, with highs above zero this weekend before plummeting to daytime highs in the low -20s and overnight lows reaching the -30°C marker.

polar vortex Alberta

The Weather Network

So, there you have it.

With a polar vortex heading into Alberta soon, that’s more the reason to stay indoors and bing HBO’s The Last of Us. Warm and cozy on a couch watching TV? That’s about the best you can do when it gets cold out.

