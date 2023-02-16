Oh no: The dreaded polar vortex is returning to Alberta soon

Most of Alberta has been gifted with a warm start to February; however, all good things come to an end, with a polar vortex set to descend on the province soon.

According to The Weather Network, the fate of the rest of February has been sealed thanks to a powerful polar vortex sliding into our area.

“A sudden stratospheric warming event is also underway; that’s when the stratospheric polar vortex is decimated and sends lobes of the polar vortex further south into the mid-latitudes – and that could take place over the next few weeks,” the report stated.

The polar vortex is looking to hug not just Western Canada but a massive chunk of the whole country, with The Weather Network cautioning to be “on guard for significant cold shots well into March.”

Edmonton is set to go from daytime highs of zero to daytime highs of -23°C as we head into next week, and overnight lows flirting with and hitting the -30°C marker.

You might also like: Oops: An Alberta-founded business was just spotted in episode five of "The Last of Us"

A new documentary series is looking to give someone in Alberta $100K

"The Last of Us" star Bella Ramsey just shared the cutest BTS photo from Alberta

Snow is also expected in YEG over the Family Day long weekend on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

It’s a similar tale in Calgary, with highs above zero this weekend before plummeting to daytime highs in the low -20s and overnight lows reaching the -30°C marker.

So, there you have it.

With a polar vortex heading into Alberta soon, that’s more the reason to stay indoors and bing HBO’s The Last of Us. Warm and cozy on a couch watching TV? That’s about the best you can do when it gets cold out.