Melt away: Calgary to see a 23°C temperature increase soon

Calgarians woke up to snow on Tuesday morning, but the good news is that it’s not expected to stay for too long!

Flurries should continue into mid-week, but after Wednesday, the sun will peek back out again, bringing warmer temperatures with it.

Thursday’s high is 3°C, and temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week, reaching a high of 13°C by Monday.

There will be sun as temperatures begin to warm, but clouds are also forecast to stick around, even with the double-digit highs.

The snow is part of a changing weather pattern that is sweeping across the province.

“We are looking at a really, really warm weekend and above-normal highs. When we have that happen, the jet stream will then flip south and become an upper trough. It’s a massive pattern change that brings in colder air and more active weather, snow, and that sort of thing. It’s impacting a lot of western North America,” Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) told Daily Hive.

So don’t get too discouraged by the snow this week. It won’t be long before we see the sun (and T-shirts) again.