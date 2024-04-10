6 things we think Calgary should adopt from other cities

Calgary certainly has its share of iconic landmarks and architecture like our Plus 15 Network and, of course, the Calgary Tower, but we think we could use some more.

Whether it’s the glitzy Walk of Fame in Hollywood, the efficient transit system of London, or the “splashing” good times being had at West Edmonton Mall, some pretty cool things are happening in other cities that we wouldn’t mind Calgary copying.

Here are some things that we would like to see in Calgary that other cities have:

The Tube in London

Calgarians are used to navigating the frustrations of the transit system and lots of conversations are being had about how to improve it. We think Calgary should adopt London’s underground train system, it’s so much faster and would mean less road work!

World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall

We’ve got some great leisure centres in Calgary but nothing compares to West Edmonton Mall’s waterpark. We would love to have our own but the question might be which mall should we put it in?

Sydney Opera House

The Saddledome is synonymous with Calgary (for now), but as much as we love it, we hate how much artists don’t like playing there. If we had something as impressive as the acoustics at the Sydney Opera House, it would surely attract so many awesome shows.

Hollywood Walk of Fame

We’ve been growing our reputation as the “Hollywood of the North,” and it’s time our streets reflected that! From Tate McrRae to Cory Monteith, we should show off our awesome local talent.

Granville Island

Calgary has some great public markets like Crossroads Market and Granary Road, but how great would it be to have a massive year-round outdoor market?

Central Park Carousel

Calgary has some great parks and we can think of a few where a carousel would make them that much more fun. It’s easy to picture a stunning carousel like the Central Park Carousel in New York City in the centre of Prince’s Island Park!