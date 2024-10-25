Calgary could see snow and spine-chilling cold this Halloween

Calgary’s forecast is in for the final week of October, and it appears a chill will settle over the city on Halloween.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting that the morning of Halloween could see snow flurries fall over the city, along with bone-chilling temperatures of 1ºC.

Fortunately for Calgarians, it is just October 31 that is expected to see winter weather.

Calgary is set to see sunny skies this weekend, with highs of 14ºC on Saturday and 16ºC on Sunday. That’s practically sunbathing weather!

But don’t forget your jacket if you head out in the evenings. The temperature is forecast to drop below zero overnight from Monday onwards, with a low of -3ºC on Wednesday evening setting the stage for the impending snow on Halloween.

Calgary has already seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and Environment and Climate Change Canada even issued a special weather statement as the snow fell last Monday.

While the city has seen much colder temperatures than the predicted weather for Halloween, some residents have still remarked about just how chilly it currently is.

