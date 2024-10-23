"My fingers were blue": Brit shocked by winter weather in Alberta

Alberta experienced its first snowfall of the season this week, and one newcomer was shocked at just how cold it already is.

In a video posted to TikTok, a British woman recounted her experience stepping outside this week as Alberta’s temperature drastically dropped.

“Day one of winter in Alberta – it’s cold. It’s currently an arctic blast, and the high today is 0ºC,” said the poster, Chloe Redsell.

The newbie laughed as she recounted how cold she felt and said that no amount of layers could help.

“Just went outside in -1ºC. My fingers were blue, my broken thumb I cannot bend properly, and I couldn’t wear enough clothes. That was very cold,” she said.

The video gained traction with Albertans, with many commenting to share the sad news that this week’s snowfall was just a small glimpse into the impending winter doom.

“Oh sweet summer child, I’m gonna hold your hand when I say this…. it’s not winter yet,” one user shared.

“Just wait for the -40c without the windchill,” another person warned.

But while many teased at the Brit’s reaction to the “shorts weather,” some people offered suggestions on how to keep warm when the true cold kicks in.

“I highly recommend investing in an expensive winter jacket (spend the $600 if you have it) and boots that are rated for -40. Mitts are better than gloves because your fingers will be together,” one commenter suggested.

While the snowfall was a small dose of Alberta’s upcoming winter, we know there will be lots more snow and wind chill.

Fortunately, the fall snow seems to be on pause for this week. However, the temperatures for some of Alberta’s biggest cities are set to be super chilly.

Calgary’s overnight temperatures are forecast to drop below zero this week, with a low of -4ºC on Thursday night.

Edmonton’s overnight temperatures are forecast to see similar drops, with a low of -5ºC on Monday night.

So, don’t forget to dig out your layers and grab your favourite woolly sweaters before the true cold hits the province.

