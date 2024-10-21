It appears snow is about to make its first appearance of the season in Alberta today, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has snow in the forecast for both of the province’s major cities.

Early Monday morning, ECCC issued a special weather statement for the City of Calgary, saying that between five and 10 centimetres of snow could accumulate on the ground by the end of today.

Snow will begin along the foothills this morning and will push east across southern Alberta.

“Rain showers are expected in some areas before precipitation changes over to snow. This may result in slippery surfaces as temperatures fall below zero,” the weather agency says.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

However, it appears the blast of winter will be short-lived in YYC. Forecasters predict sunny skies and highs above zero for the rest of the week, and by the weekend, the weather will be downright balmy, with a high of 18°C predicted for Calgary on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Edmonton, there’s less certainty a blanket of snow will fall over the city than our neighbours to the south. Forecasters predict a 70% chance of flurries or rain showers today, which will be wiped away by a week of sunny, above-freezing days.

While we may be getting a small dose of winter this time, we know that a whole lot more is on its way. Be sure to book those winter tire appointments ASAP, and stay warm out there!