Some October snow is on the way for parts of Alberta, with snowfall warnings being issued for more than a dozen spots across the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the snowfall warnings late Saturday afternoon for numerous areas in western Alberta, with the mountain parks areas, like Jasper National Park, forecast to see heavy snow tomorrow, with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm.

Snow is forecast to begin over higher terrain Sunday afternoon. The snow level will drop to the valley bottom in the evening, with the highest snowfall amounts expected over higher terrain before snow is expected to taper off Monday morning.

Some spots around Alberta are also under a special weather statement, including Calgary, Red Deer, Okotoks, Lacombe, Cochrane, and Drumheller.

ECCC says for the areas under the special weather statement, the first significant snow of the season is set to arrive on Monday. Snow will begin Monday morning in the Calgary area and along the Highway 2 corridor, and move east through the day.

A brief period of rain is possible Monday morning before precipitation changes over to snow, which may result in slippery travel conditions.

“A few centimetres of snow may stick to the ground before the snow begins to taper off Monday night. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” ECCC added.