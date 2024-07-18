You're probably Calgarian if you know these seven slang words

If you’ve lived in the city for a while, you’ve likely picked up on some unique turns of phrase that only Calgarians use.

People have been discussing the most used slang words on a Reddit thread, and some of them are truly iconic.

From favourite pastimes to favourite dishes, these are some turns of phrase you’ll likely only know if you’re a true Calgarian.

Deadmonton

Rightly or wrongly, Calgarians love to hate Edmonton, and that’s reflected in the local slang. Constantly the butt of jokes for being the less desirable major Alberta city, you might catch Calgarians referring to the capital city as “Deadmonton.”

Dome Foams

It’s not a hockey game unless you grab some “Dome foams,” also known as “Dome beers,” while you’re there. There’s something about them that just tastes better by the rink, and they also seem to get you drunker faster.

Crack Macs

Now known mostly as one of the go-to spots in town for what’s happening around the city, Crack Macs started as a real place. Now a Circle K, you probably recognize the nearby McDonald’s. It’s a classic spot to get a 2 am snack after a wild night out downtown.

Trampede

Stampede is all about good (and weird) food, rides, rodeo, concerts and of course, the outfits! It’s basically second to Halloween as the perfect excuse to look hot for 10 days straight.

COP

Although officially under another name, you won’t hear locals talking about hitting the hills at Winsport. Instead, expect to shred the slopes at COP (Canada Olympic Park)! Originally built for the 1988 Olympic Winter Games, it’s been home to the best spot to ski, snowboard, or even tube in Calgary for decades.

Shirts off for Kiprusoff

It’s exactly what it sounds like. An ode to the days when the Flames almost touched the Stanley Cup, Shirts off for Kiprusoff was a chant used during the height of excitement on the Red Mile.

