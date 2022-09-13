5 places in Calgary where you can get a serious workout

Calgary is a great city, but the weather can be difficult. Whether it’s smoke, heat, or cold, working out outside can be tough.

If you’re looking to switch up the monotony of a commercial gym (and escape the foot traffic for a little while) and finally get those gym hits going, here are five places in Calgary that will help you reach your goals.

What better way to let out some frustrations and get a great workout in than a full boxing workout?

At Undrcard Boxing Studio you’ll get a full-body workout while learning boxing 101. You’ll be floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee in no time.

Where: 349 10th Avenue SW

There are a lot of great biking paths in Calgary, but again, there are some long stretches of time where it is difficult to get a ride in.

It’s a tough, 50-minute class that will not only get your heart pumping but will also be a lot of fun with the in-class party lights.

101, 3505 14th Street SW

8441 Broadcast Avenue SW

4118 University Avenue NW

1117 Kensington Road NW

With options for in-studio or at-home workouts, BARRE BELLE gives you some great options.

You can choose from various classes based on what your fitness focus is and whatever your skill level and experience may be.

Where: 1110 Kensington Road NW

With the challenging skill mill, the intense workouts will absolutely have you feeling like you crushed a workout.

While HIIT is the specialty they have a variety of strength, mobility, and recovery classes to offer something for everyone. The smaller class sizes make it easier to get the proper instruction from the trainers in each class.

530 6th Avenue SE

The Lagree Method is an intense, total body, no-impact, 45-minute workout performed on something called the Megaformer.

The focus at Lagree is on movements that are slow and controlled. Everything is focused on the muscle movements and while you aren’t going at 100 mph, you will definitely feel it when you are done.

529, 1851 Sirocco Drive SW

5123 Elbow Drive SW