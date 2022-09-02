Grab the sweaters: Calgary set to see a 28ºC drop in temperatures soon

Calgary is in store for a sweltering Labour Day long weekend, and enjoy that warmth while it lasts — fall-like weather is just around the corner.
Calgary is set to reach a scorching 33°C on Saturday and 31°C on Sunday, before tumbling down to the lower 20s early next week, according to The Weather Network.
Things really take a turn on Thursday with showers in the forecast, a high of just 14°C and an overnight low of a brisk 5°C, meaning temperatures will have dropped 28°C between Saturday and Thursday. Woof!
If you are looking for areas outside of YYC to get a fall experience, we recommend checking out our round-up of some of the best towns in Alberta to visit during autumn. Crisp leaves falling to the ground on small town main streets? We love it.