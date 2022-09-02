Grab the sweaters: Calgary set to see a 28ºC drop in temperatures soon

Calgary is in store for a sweltering Labour Day long weekend, and enjoy that warmth while it lasts — fall-like weather is just around the corner.

According to The Weather Network, Calgarians may go from being sweaty from the sunshine to shivering from the cold, with temperatures forecasted to dip a wicked 28°C within a week.

Calgary is set to reach a scorching 33°C on Saturday and 31°C on Sunday, before tumbling down to the lower 20s early next week, according to The Weather Network.

Things really take a turn on Thursday with showers in the forecast, a high of just 14°C and an overnight low of a brisk 5°C, meaning temperatures will have dropped 28°C between Saturday and Thursday. Woof!

If you are looking for areas outside of YYC to get a fall experience, we recommend checking out our round-up of some of the best towns in Alberta to visit during autumn. Crisp leaves falling to the ground on small town main streets? We love it.