If you are gearing up for this year’s Calgary Marathon or are getting a start on next year’s prep there are great places to go running.

Calgary has so many beautiful areas to check out, why not see them while doing something good for your body as well?

The paths in Calgary don’t require you to be a hardcore runner either. There are some great options for runners of all experience levels.

Here are seven routes that you have to check out before the summer is over!

Nose Hill Park

This one will require a bit of work as it is anything but flat, but the views of the city are worth it. Also, there are some paths leading to this that include gravel so make sure your footwear game is correct.

Distance : 10 km

Location: Park in the parking lot off of 14th Street

West Bragg Creek Trail Head

Just a short drive from Calgary this gives you a chance to take in that great Rocky Mountain air while heading out for a run. There are so many paths in this area there really is something for everyone. And the variety means you can keep coming back and never get bored.

Distance : Varies from 5 km to 42 km

Location: 10 km away from Bragg Creek

Elbow and Bow River Pathways

These are the real gems of the Calgary running paths. The routes are paved and give you great views of Calgary’s natural beauty and stunning downtown to enjoy while you run. There are a ton of bridges and pathways on either side of the river, so creating your own path to suit your endurance level is an easy task.

Edworthy Park

This route for beginners is great if you are looking for a more peaceful route. Still, plenty of natural beauty to enjoy and some great views of the city, but without the hustle and bustle of downtown Calgary.

Distance : 8 km

Location: 5050 Spruce Drive SW

Prince’s Island Park

Take in all of the amazing scenery of Eau Claire with this path. This path is paved and provides another great mix of nature views with downtown life. However, that downtown life can get in the way as this is one of the most popular areas to host festivals in the city to check for availability before you head out.

Distance : 5 km

Location: 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW

Glenmore Reservoir & South Glenmore Park

These paths give you plenty of natural beauty to keep your mind busy while you are pushing your body. The loop around the Reservoir leads you to the Glenmore Sailing Club, Heritage Park, the Weaselhead Conservation area, and the stunning Elbow Bow River.

Distance : 6 km to 15 km

Location: 8415 24 Street SW

McHugh Bluff Stairs

If you are looking for a last-minute push to get ready for the marathon or just get the legs toned this is a great spot. They can be very intimidating but this really can be for all experience levels. And at the top, you get a great view of downtown along with the river as a reward!