Here's what's open and closed in Calgary for Easter this year

It’s the time of year when the sun feels like it’s shining a little brighter, the birds are starting to chirp again, and you might even catch a flower starting to bloom!

Spring is in the air, and Easter is right around the corner.

This year, the Easter long weekend will start with Good Friday on March 29 through to Easter Monday on April 1.

If you’ve got some big plans for the long weekend, you might want to consider what’s open and closed around the city. Different areas will be celebrating on different days so you’ll definitely want to plan ahead.

Calgary Public Library

Library locations across Calgary will be closed all day on Good Friday, March 29.

City of Calgary services

All city landfills will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday but will be closed on Easter Sunday. For a full list of locations click here.

Grocery stores

Grocery and liquor stores across the city are generally open for Easter; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be closed for Easter Monday on April 1. There will be no collection or delivery of mail on that day.

Malls

CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Good Friday and Good Sunday and 10 am to 9 pm on Easter Monday)

CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Good Friday and Good Sunday and Easter Monday)

The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm on Good Friday and closed on Easter Sunday)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Good Friday and Good Sunday and 10 am to 8 pm on Easter Monday)





Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square Leisure will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

If you’re looking for things to do over the Easter weekend, there are some great activities open around Calgary. The Wilder Institute and Calgary Zoo is hosting its annual Easter Eggstravaganza all weekend long with treat stations, holiday-themed games, and more!

You could also consider visiting Telus Spark or maybe visit a Fish Creek ice cave!