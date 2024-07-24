Here's when the Saddledome is expected to be torn down

The Saddledome has just a few more hockey seasons remaining.

Though a deal was first announced last April, the construction of the Calgary Flames’ new arena officially kicked off this week.

Renderings of the new building, which will be called Scotia Place, were released on Monday. Flames fans seem quite happy not only with the look of the new event centre, but also with what it features.

Scotia Place will have several restaurants attached to the building, set to be open year-round. This means that even without a ticket, Flames fans can take in the atmosphere of any and all games being played in Calgary, while also being able to pop by in the summer for a snack or beverage.

As exciting as the news for a new arena is, however, there is also some sadness that comes with it. The move to a new building means that the Saddledome, which has served as the home for the Flames since 1983, will be torn down.

Though the Saddledome has become outdated, there are many long-lasting memories the building will leave behind. It was around for the 1988 Winter Olympics, where, on the hockey side of things, the Soviet Union took home gold, while Finland captured silver and Sweden left with bronze.

Just over a year later, the Flames were able to win their first and only Stanley Cup in franchise history. Though the series ended at the Montreal Forum, the Flames were able to able to win a pivotal Game 5 by a 3-2 final at the Saddledome.



Perhaps the best memory of all, however, is the look of the Saddledome itself. Those living in Calgary will always remember the unique horse saddle design, making it a very recognizable building to any and all who visit the city.

The construction of Scotia Place is expected to be completed in 2027. Once it is deemed ready to go, the Saddledome is set to be demolished. It’s a sad realization, though fans in Calgary will long hold onto some of the great memories that took place in what is currently the NHL’s second-oldest arena.