Rent prices in Calgary are up a whopping 34% from this time last year

The good news? Rent prices in Calgary dropped over the last month. The bad news? They are still WAY higher than they were this time last year.

According to Zumper’s Canadian Rent Report for July, the median rent price for a one-bedroom rent in Calgary now sits at $1,760. That puts Calgary in the top 10 for the most expensive in the country.

Now, that is a slight drop from where it was last month, with the price coming down 0.6%. That dropped Calgary two spots from eight to 10. But, it is a 34% increase from this time a year ago.

Two-bedroom rentals say their median price jumped 5.1% to $2,050. That is up 32% year over year.

The Calgary housing market has also seen prices skyrocket this year, with records being set every month.

It has become a problem for students who are already scrambling for places to live when the school year kicks off in September.

Our friends to the north now hold the distinction of being the most affordable city in Canada. Edmonton’s prices stayed flat, but with Saskatoon and Regina seeing price increases, the Alberta capital is now the most affordable place to rent in the country.

The median price for a one-bedroom in Edmonton is $1,100, and a two-bedroom is just $300 more than that.

Zumper added that Vancouver remained the most expensive city in the nation, with one-bedroom rent shooting up to $2,770, while two-bedrooms now sit at $3,780.

With files from Allison Stephen