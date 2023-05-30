Get a kick out of this soccer ball house in Calgary (VIDEO)

There are many unique houses in Calgary, but there is one you’ll get a real kick out of with a soccer ball house in the NW.

It sits in Huntington Hills in the northwest and, to steal a term from baseball, they do a hidden ball trick with trees blocking some of the views from the street.

But as you go around, you can see the ball that will bring back images of playing as a kid or watching the World Cup.

And thanks to this real estate video from last year, we can see the inside is exactly what you want it to be.

The house is 1189 square feet with three bedrooms and one and a half baths.

It is right across from Nose Hill Park, but I don’t know why you’d ever leave when you live in a soccer ball house.

The design of the house means you have to get creative with your use of cupboard space, but if you’re going to live in a literal soccer ball, you have to be a creative person anyway.

It also has a large corner lot with plenty of room to play soccer. Just make sure you don’t actually kick the house. It looks pretty solid.