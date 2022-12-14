Wallet woes: Rent in Calgary is increasing more than the yearly national average

The rental market in Calgary is one of the lowest in Canada. Compared to the most expensive in the country, Vancouver, Calgarians are saving some serious cash on rent.

has just released its National Rent Rankings for December 2022, and it’s no surprise that Vancouver nabbed the top spot with rent for a one-bedroom climbing to a staggering $2,633, while a two-bedroom costs a whopping $3,598.

Compare that to Calgary, which lands at #25 on the list, where a one-bedroom costs $1,473, a massive $1,160 less than the cost of rent in Vancouver.

The prices in YYC may be much less than in some of the largest cities in Canada; however, prices have risen 18.7% year-over-year. That’s higher than the year-over-year national average of 16.89%.

You might also like: "No sympathy" for Ontario woman who MAJORLY regrets a move to Alberta

"Blows my mind": A person in Calgary got a NASTY letter for not having Christmas lights up

Four spots in Alberta named some of the most underrated in Canada

If you are looking for a two-bedroom in cowtown, that will cost you $1,860, which is $1,738 cheaper than what you’d get in Vancouver.

Calgary’s sister city, Edmonton, can be found lower down on the list too, at #30. A one-bedroom in YEG goes for $1,110, while a two-bedroom lands at $1,424.

Meanwhile, the average rent in Canada soared in 2022 and now stands at a whopping $2,024.

Alberta rents were also up double digits in November (15% year over year) but considerably more affordable at averages of $1,283 for a one-bedroom and $1,618 for a two-bedroom. Quebec remained the slowest-growing market for rents with an annual increase of 6.3%.

You can check out the full report here.