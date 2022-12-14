An article about a woman from Ontario who complained about moving to Alberta — and eventually moved back home — has sent Albertans into a frenzy online.

If you have been on Twitter or Reddit lately, yeah, we are talking about *that* article, published by Toronto Life yesterday.

The piece, headlined with “I moved to Alberta and hated everything about it. After three months, I came back to Toronto,” profiles the experience of a 33-year-old woman who moved from “Mississauga to Edmonton to Mississauga” again within the span of three months.

The article has since gained traction across social media, including the Alberta Reddit community, where it has amassed hundreds of comments, with many questioning the way the woman planned her life out in Alberta, along with her moving to a bedroom community outside of Edmonton, not the City of Edmonton itself.

“The secret is you need to move to Regina first from Toronto/Vancouver then Alberta will seem like a thriving metropolis,” wrote one user, with another chiming in, “It’s almost like fully uprooting your life without any planning can turn out to be a huge f*cking mistake.”

“To be honest, I don’t know what the point of the article was, really? Was she just complaining simply to complain? A warning to millennials?” added another.

Naturally, the piece caught fire on Twitter, with “Leduc” and “Cactus Club” trending in Canada due to all the chatter about the piece.

The official Cactus Club Twitter account has even gone into private mode; however, it’s not known if it was due to the attention it was receiving from the article.

The reaction to Toronto Life‘s tweet about the article was plenty, garnering hundreds of replies and quote tweets. Have a gander at them all, they are pretty golden!

I don’t think those Travel Alberta ads meant: “Move from Mississauga to the outskirts of Edmonton in hopes of a Cactus Club Cafe.” In her defense, Alberta has farms between major cities. In Ontario, every town lego-clicks together. So, maybe this was a shock? — Lexie Angelo (@angelolexie) December 13, 2022

She didn’t move to Edmonton. She moved to Leduc. And apparently without doing ANY research into the job market or the community. No sympathy for people who can’t Google. — Squid Vicious (@SquiddyVicious) December 13, 2022

Is this a Beaverton article? — Sundog Stevie G (@the_gunnshow) December 13, 2022

“Having lived in one small part of Alberta for six weeks, I’ve determined nowhere in Alberta nor the rest of Canada has anything to offer in comparison to Toronto” LOL what!?? — LT (@latoya12) December 14, 2022

Moving to Leduc and thinking you’re in Edmonton = moving to Barrie and thinking you’re in TO. — Dale Wolfe (@dalewolfe) December 14, 2022

Maybe one province over would have been better https://t.co/e0cUKYSKrq — charvey (@lapine403) December 14, 2022

To the rest of Canada, on the behalf of the non liberal ascribed here in Toronto; I’m sorry this city is so intellectually challenged sometimes or non self-aware. This is embarrassing: https://t.co/ZkogucXSMg — L2 (@Taurus_Moon_) December 14, 2022