"Blows my mind": A person in Alberta got a NASTY letter for not having Christmas lights up

A Bowness resident received a letter in their mailbox from someone who was upset they had no Christmas lights up, sparking a conversation on Reddit.

“Someone in Bowness had this left in their mailbox. Found it on the Bowness Facebook group. Just, wow,” the post stated.

The letter starts out with “Congratulations” in large letters before a lengthy message that informs the recipient they have “won the Humbug award” by choosing to “be a Grinch and not put up Christmas lights.”

You might also like: Two towns in Alberta are becoming one next month and the new name's fancy

Galaxyland is having its Hasbro grand opening and it looks sweet

The outrageous "Griswold house" in Alberta will be back this holiday season

The letter also adds the “LED lights are inexpensive to run” and urges the recipient to do better next year.

The post has amassed more than 1,000 comments and more than 4,000 upvotes, seemingly striking a nerve with many people.

“There is no winning with people. My father puts up lights too early due to his arthritis (in October) neighbourhood complains,” wrote one user.

“He doesn’t put up lights due to arthritis, neighborhood calls him a scrooge and harasses him.”

“Coward didn’t even leave a name or contact number for a conversation,” said another.

Other people commented on everything from the letter’s tone, how the spirit of Christmas should be embraced and how they would react if they got such a note.

“WTF? What does it matter if one house in a neighbourhood doesn’t have Xmas lights up? What does it matter if no houses have Xmas lights up?”

“Even if I was planning on putting up lights, I wouldn’t just to spite this person.”

Whatever the case may be, it’s the holiday season: be kind, people!