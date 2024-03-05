Wild video catches Alberta skier clipping a ski lift mid-jump

If you’ve ever tried to land some big jumps on the hill, one skier at an Alberta resort was caught on video showing you how not to do it.

In a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, a skier at Lake Louise can be seen leaping into the air before slamming into a nearby ski lift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivan Jones (@jones.ivan.456)

The skier seems to be okay since he posted the video of the incident to his own account with the caption “Oops,” followed by a second video from a different angle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivan Jones (@jones.ivan.456)

Daily Hive has reached out to the skier for comment.