News

Wild video catches Alberta skier clipping a ski lift mid-jump

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Mar 5 2024, 6:39 pm
Wild video catches Alberta skier clipping a ski lift mid-jump
jones.ivan.456/Instagram

If you’ve ever tried to land some big jumps on the hill, one skier at an Alberta resort was caught on video showing you how not to do it.

In a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, a skier at Lake Louise can be seen leaping into the air before slamming into a nearby ski lift.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivan Jones (@jones.ivan.456)

The skier seems to be okay since he posted the video of the incident to his own account with the caption “Oops,” followed by a second video from a different angle.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivan Jones (@jones.ivan.456)

Daily Hive has reached out to the skier for comment.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop