Wild video catches Alberta skier clipping a ski lift mid-jump
Mar 5 2024, 6:39 pm
If you’ve ever tried to land some big jumps on the hill, one skier at an Alberta resort was caught on video showing you how not to do it.
In a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, a skier at Lake Louise can be seen leaping into the air before slamming into a nearby ski lift.
The skier seems to be okay since he posted the video of the incident to his own account with the caption “Oops,” followed by a second video from a different angle.
Daily Hive has reached out to the skier for comment.