A popular Calgary pub has to rebuild after a van crashed into their patio

Peter Klein

Aug 5 2022, 4:56 pm

Aug 5 2022, 4:56 pm
A collision at an intersection has left a downtown Calgary pub in need of some rebuilding after one of the vehicles crashed into their patio.

Bottlescrew Bills closed their street patio after it was destroyed by one vehicle involved in a crash at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 1st Street SW.

In an Instagram post, the pub said the crash did not cause any physical injuries.

The street patio will be closed and removed, and the 10th Avenue patio will remain closed until they have an understanding of all of the damages.

But the pub, brewery, and remaining patio sections will stay open. As the rest of the patios are elevated and away from the sidewalk, they were left undamaged in the crash.

