Everything you can do at the FREE Calgary Pride Parade and Fest this weekend

It’s almost time for one of Calgary Pride’s favourite summer events to return for a jam-packed weekend of fun.

The Calgary Pride Parade & Festival takes place from August 26 to September 1. It features epic live entertainment, a bustling night market, and more.

Tens of thousands of attendees are expected to join in for the annual celebration of the city’s diverse 2SLGBTQ+ community. Festivities are free to enjoy!

Here is a look at some of the Calgary Pride Parade & Festival’s exciting events and activities to help you plan your schedule.

Saturday begins with a Trans and Dyke March & Stage Take Over from 4 to 5 pm. The event features speeches and performances that highlight the resilience and diversity of the transgender and lesbian communities while advocating for rights and visibility.

Festivities continue into the evening with 18+ programming and vendors from 5 to 10 pm. Get ready for live performances by King Neptune, Jackal Morose, and The Girlfriend Experience.

There will also be a Night Market where you can purchase pride-themed merch, unique handmade goods, food trucks, and more.

The main event for the weekend is the Calgary Pride Parade on Sunday, starting at 10:30 am with a kick-off party at The Confluence before winding its way through downtown Calgary at 11 am. There will also be a Love is Love 1 Mile Run along the parade route at 10 am.

Get there early to snag a spot to see the majestic floats, dancers, musicians, and plenty of colourful displays in this rolling showcase of the unity and spirit of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Then bring the whole family to enjoy the all-Ages Festival Day at Prince’s Island Park from noon to 10 pm. Guests can check out several delicious food vendors, free activities, and live entertainment from a huge roster of acts.

Highlights include DJ Prince Morbucks, Nearah Nuff and Stephanie Prince, Kendall Gender and Synthia Kiss, and Venus, winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 4.

When: August 31 and September 1, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Prince’s Island Park, downtown Calgary, and various locations

Cost: FREE