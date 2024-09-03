These 15 Calgary communities have photo radar this September
In a bid to reduce collisions across Calgary, 15 communities will have photo radar installed this September.
Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, and Sarcee Trail. In addition, the following 15 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:
- Altadore
- Arbour Lake
- Aspen Woods
- Auburn Bay
- Bridgeland-Riverside
- Canyon Meadows
- Dover
- Forest Lawn
- Glendale
- Highwood
- Huntington Hills
- MacEwan
- Martindale
- Scenic Acres
- Winston Heights-Mountview
Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns.
There are also 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights. You can see the full list of locations here.
Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hour over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.