NewsTransportationUrbanized

These 15 Calgary communities have photo radar this September

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 3 2024, 5:25 pm
These 15 Calgary communities have photo radar this September
oasisamuel/Shutterstock

In a bid to reduce collisions across Calgary, 15 communities will have photo radar installed this September.

Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, and Sarcee Trail. In addition, the following 15 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:

  • Altadore
  • Arbour Lake
  • Aspen Woods
  • Auburn Bay
  • Bridgeland-Riverside
  • Canyon Meadows
  • Dover
  • Forest Lawn
  • Glendale
  • Highwood
  • Huntington Hills
  • MacEwan
  • Martindale
  • Scenic Acres
  • Winston Heights-Mountview

Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns.

There are also 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights. You can see the full list of locations here.

Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hour over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop