These 15 Calgary communities have photo radar this September

In a bid to reduce collisions across Calgary, 15 communities will have photo radar installed this September.

Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, and Sarcee Trail. In addition, the following 15 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:

Altadore

Arbour Lake

Aspen Woods

Auburn Bay

Bridgeland-Riverside

Canyon Meadows

Dover

Forest Lawn

Glendale

Highwood

Huntington Hills

MacEwan

Martindale

Scenic Acres

Winston Heights-Mountview

Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns.

There are also 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights. You can see the full list of locations here.

Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hour over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.