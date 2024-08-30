Alberta’s September forecast is out, and it looks like one half of the month will look quite different than the other.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell told us that the warmer-than-normal weather pattern that we’ve been seeing in parts of the province will continue through the first half of September, followed by a cooldown as autumn settles into the province.

The above-average temperatures will be felt, especially in the northern half of Alberta, where temperatures are set to reach the low 30s this weekend.

“Nighttime temperatures are getting closer to seasonal, so cooler, so there’s a better chance of recuperating from the heat than we might have had, say, just a couple of weeks ago,” she said.

Precipitation-wise, Hasell noted that we won’t be able to tell until later next month as no dominant trends point to an above or below-normal season in Alberta. However, parts of northern Alberta have a slight signal for above-normal precipitation.

As for September snow? “I’m not expecting to see anything frozen until the second half of September, at the earliest,” she said.

Overall, expect a warm start to the month followed by a cooldown in the later half. We can’t wait to see those fall colours!