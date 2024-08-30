These Calgary neighbourhoods have the most expensive condos

The real estate market in Calgary is in high demand with prices in the city among some of the fastest growing in Canada, and some neighbourhoods are more expensive than others.

Many people have been turning to condos as the more affordable option to own in the city but even those prices have been skyrocketing.

Daily Hive reached out to the digital real estate platform Wahi, which crunched the numbers for us and found the most expensive neighbourhoods in Calgary for condos in the past seven months. The list doesn’t include neighbourhoods with fewer than five sales over the time period.

These neighbourhoods in Calgary are home to the most expensive condos in the city and their median sold price, starting with Douglasdale-Glen at the top of the list:

Douglasdale-Glen – $573,387.50 Discovery Ridge – $487,000 Eau Claire – $475,000 Greenwood/Greenbriar – $475,000 West Springs – $455,000 Erlton – $450,000 Parkdale – $440,250 Tuscany – $429,900 Palliser – $417,250 University of District – $410,750

Almost every neighbourhood has seen an increase in prices since 2023, with the exception of Eau Claire and the University District. Eau Claire condos have drastically dropped in price by 20.17% since last year, while the University District dipped slightly by 2.67%.

The community that saw the biggest increase was Discovery Ridge, where median sold prices have risen by 39.14% in the past year.