You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Paris for under $650 this spring

Is there anything better than the City of Love in the springtime? We think not, and luckily, there are some budget-friendly flight deals available for trips between Calgary and Paris right now.

According to YYC Deals, you can visit France’s capital for a steal of a deal this spring, as fares can be found for between $615 and $635 on select dates in late March and April 2022.

Roundtrip, non-stop flights are on offer through WestJet, and all taxes and fees are included in these low fares – however, you may need to pay a little extra to bring checked luggage or select your seats in advance.

France has specific requirements for entry in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s important to be aware of these prior to travelling into the country.

If you’re looking for affordable flights for that spring break trip, a family vacation over the Easter holiday, or a romantic getaway, now’s your chance.

Book your Paris trip ASAP, and then start planning your visit to the Eiffel Tower, searching for the cutest cafes to sip espresso and people-watch at, and learning some basic French phrases.

How to find and book this deal:

1. Search the following on Google Flights: Google Flights – Calgary to Paris

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

4. Head over to the WestJet website.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

Bon voyage!