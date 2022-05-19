Enough already: Parts of Alberta expected to be hit with 20cm of snow

A chance of snow right before the May Long weekend? That sounds pretty usual for spring in Alberta.
If you are hoping to hit the road or visit parts of western Alberta this weekend, you may want to check the forecast!
A snowfall warning is currently in effect for two western portions of the province, with Environment Canada forecasting that heavy snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm over higher elevations is expected by Friday.
Luckily the storm will be somewhat short-lived, with snow tapering off by Friday evening.
“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the federal weather agency stated.
Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.
Snowfall warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Clearwater Co. near Chungo Creek
- Clearwater Co. near Nordegg and Big Horn Res.
- Clearwater Co. near Ya-Ha-Tinda Ranch
- Yellowhead Co. near Cadomin and Robb
- M.D. of Greenview near Grande Cache Botten and Amundson
- M.D. of Greenview near Kakwa Wildland Prov. Park and Nose Lake
- Willmore Wilderness Park
- Yellowhead Co. near Big Berland and the Wildhay River
- Yellowhead Co. near Hinton and Obed Lake Prov. Park
- Yellowhead Co. near William A. Switzer Prov. Park