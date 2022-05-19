Enough already: Parts of Alberta expected to be hit with 20cm of snow

A chance of snow right before the May Long weekend? That sounds pretty usual for spring in Alberta.

If you are hoping to hit the road or visit parts of western Alberta this weekend, you may want to check the forecast!

You might also like: https://dailyhive.com/edmonton/budweiser-free-beer-flames-oilers-playoffs

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney resigns after winning leadership vote (VIDEO)

Someone is charging $600 to drive fans to the Flames/Oilers Battle of Alberta

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for two western portions of the province, with Environment Canada forecasting that heavy snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm over higher elevations is expected by Friday.

Luckily the storm will be somewhat short-lived, with snow tapering off by Friday evening.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the federal weather agency stated.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Snowfall warning is in effect for the following areas: