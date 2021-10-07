Here's which city services are open and closed on Thanksgiving in Calgary

Calgary is settling into fall with colourful leaves, sweater weather, and pumpkin spice everything, but the real mark of the change in season each year is the Thanksgiving holiday.

The turkey day long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Calgary will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Some city services will be closed on Monday, October 11, for the statutory holiday, while others may have adjusted hours.

To ensure you’re not caught off guard as you enjoy the long weekend, check out our list of what’s open and closed in Calgary this Thanksgiving weekend.

Recreation facilities

Open:

Southland Leisure Centre (weight room open from 7 am to 9:30 pm, aquatics open from 1:30 to 9 pm)

Village Square Leisure Centre (weight room open from 7 am to 9:30 pm, aquatics open from 1:30 to 9 pm)

Closed:

Golf courses

City of Calgary golf courses are open throughout the long weekend, weather depending. Visit the City’s website to learn more and book a tee time.

Things to do

Rent a sailboat, canoe or kayak and get out paddling on the Glenmore Reservoir. Rentals are open and available from noon to 6 pm over the Thanksgiving weekend, through the Glenmore Sailing School.

City landfills

Landfills across Calgary will have the below hours over the long weekend.

Transit

Calgary Transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Monday, October 11. Schedules for CTrains and buses vary by route.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Monday, October 11. Holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots, and regular rates will apply at the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark Science Centre, and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.