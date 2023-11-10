Here's what's open and closed in Calgary on Remembrance Day

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Remembrance Day is coming up on Saturday, a day when Canadians take time to honour and reflect on the people who lost their lives fighting for our country.

There are many events taking place around the city that you can participate in; we’ve rounded up a list of some of them here.

You’ll want to plan ahead due to a number of road closures, detours, and changes to city services planned. There are also other popular amenities closed on the day and others with adjusted hours.

City of Calgary Services

On Saturday, the city landfill will be operating under regular hours, which are listed here.

Calgary Transit will be running as usual on Saturday, with all veterans and accompanying family members able to ride for free on November 11. Veterans must be wearing uniforms or carrying veteran ID.

On-street parking will be free in Park Plus zones on November 11. Veterans with a registered veterans’ licence plate are also able to park for free in Calgary parking lots and parkades.

Road and train closures

There are potential disruptions to your commute, whether you’re riding the CTrain or driving on Remembrance Day.

The Red Line will be closed between Lions Park Station and downtown starting Saturday, November 11, until the very early hours of Monday, November 13. Shuttle buses will replace northbound train service to all stations from 7th Street Station to Lions Park Station and southbound to all stations from Lions Park Station to 8th Street Station.

There will also be some road closures in the city due to Remembrance Day events.

Between 9:30 am and noon, there will be road closures and detours around Memorial Drive for the Field of Crosses. Memorial Drive N will be closed between 4th Street NE and 10th Street NW, and the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge will be closed.

The Calgary Highlanders Parade will occur between 10 am and 1 pm and will also lead to road closures. 2nd Avenue SW will be closed between 4th Street SW and 2nd Street SW. 13th Avenue SW will be closed between 5th Street SW and 2nd Street SW. 4th Street SW will be closed between 12th Avenue SW and 13th Avenue SW.

Calgary Public Library

A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

Calgary Public Libraries are closed on Remembrance Day.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be closed on Monday, November 13. There will be no collection or delivery of mail on that day.

Malls

Chinook Mall, Market Mall and South Centre Mall will open five minutes past 11 on Remembrance Day. Cross Iron Mills will open at 11:11 in the morning of November 11. North Hill Mall will open two hours later than usual at noon on Remembrance Day

Leisure centres and amenities

Indoor pools, arenas, art centres and the Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed on Remembrance Day.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be closed on November 11, but Southland Leisure Centre will be open.