Canada Day is almost upon us, and the City of Calgary will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Some city services will be closed for the statutory holiday, while others may have adjusted hours.

This year, the City of Calgary is inviting citizens to enjoy Canada Day safely from home and in their community with fun activities and entertainment for all ages.

As the heatwave continues across Alberta, the municipal government reminds Calgarians to stay safe in the sun.

“Drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration,” reads a release from the City of Calgary. “If you are outdoors, sit in the shade and take breaks in cool indoor spaces as needed.”

“Look for a water bottle filling station,” adds the City. Residents can check out a map to find the water station closest to them.

To ensure you’re not caught off guard as you enjoy the mid-week day off, check out this list of what’s open and closed in Calgary this Canada Day.

Golf courses

City of Calgary golf courses and driving ranges are open on July 1, weather dependent and with applicable public health restrictions in place.

Visit the City’s website to learn more and book a tee time.

Recreation facilities

All City of Calgary aquatic and fitness facilities, arenas, and athletic parks will be closed on Canada Day.

Things to do

Enjoy the city’s parks, greenspaces, and pathways, or visit a Calgary attraction:

The City also suggests checking out a local outdoor café, restaurant, pub, or bar patio in your neighbourhood.

City landfills

Landfills across Calgary will have regular hours, as seen below.

Spyhill: 7:30 am to 5 pm

East Calgary: 7:30 am to 5 pm

Shepard: 8 am to 5 pm

Cart collection

There will be regular collection of blue, green, and black carts.

Transit

Calgary Transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Thursday, July 1. Schedules for CTrains and buses vary by route.

The transit call centre and customer service centres will be closed.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street ParkPlus zones and select Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) parkades on Thursday, July 1. Holiday rates will be in effect at select CPA surface lots, and regular rates will apply at Lot 24, the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark Science Centre, and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on July 1.

Road closures

The following roadways will be closed from Thursday, July 1, at 8 pm until Friday, July 2, at 4 am:

12th Street NE (between Memorial Drive NE and McDougall Road NE)

St. Georges Drive NE (between 12th Street NE and the TELUS Spark parking lot)

Various streets in the Bridgeland-Riverside community will be limited to resident access only on Thursday, July 1, from 8 pm until 11:30 p, Calgary Community Standards officers will be onsite to support these closures.

Community resident access points are: