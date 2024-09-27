5 amazing concerts coming to Calgary this October

Grab your dancing shoes and boogie your way over to one of the epic concerts coming to Calgary this October.

Whether you love head-banging to one of Evanescence’s iconic songs or singing your heart out to country hits, there’s bound to be a concert for you in the city next month.

Here are some of the biggest artists performing in Calgary this October that you won’t want to miss!

Evanescence

When: October 18 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $94 and can be purchased online here

Jordan Davis

When: October 17 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $75 and can be purchased online here

TroyBoi

When: October 3 at 10 pm

Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: $40 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Spin Doctors and Smash Mouth

When: October 25 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at $82 and can be purchased online here

NEEDTOBREATHE

When: October 12 at 7:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at $60 and can be purchased online here