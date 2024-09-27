5 amazing concerts coming to Calgary this October

Grab your dancing shoes and boogie your way over to one of the epic concerts coming to Calgary this October.
Whether you love head-banging to one of Evanescence’s iconic songs or singing your heart out to country hits, there’s bound to be a concert for you in the city next month.
Here are some of the biggest artists performing in Calgary this October that you won’t want to miss!
Evanescence
View this post on Instagram
When: October 18 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $94 and can be purchased online here
Jordan Davis
View this post on Instagram
When: October 17 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $75 and can be purchased online here
- You might also like:
- The October forecast for Alberta is in and you won't need extra layers
- 7 things we're stoked to enjoy in Calgary this fall
- Fall things you can do in Calgary for $30 or less
TroyBoi
View this post on Instagram
When: October 3 at 10 pm
Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: $40 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Spin Doctors and Smash Mouth
View this post on Instagram
When: October 25 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $82 and can be purchased online here
NEEDTOBREATHE
View this post on Instagram
When: October 12 at 7:30 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $60 and can be purchased online here