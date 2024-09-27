EventsConcerts

5 amazing concerts coming to Calgary this October

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Sep 27 2024, 5:46 pm
5 amazing concerts coming to Calgary this October
@evanescenceofficial/Instagram | @troyboi/Instagram

Grab your dancing shoes and boogie your way over to one of the epic concerts coming to Calgary this October.

Whether you love head-banging to one of Evanescence’s iconic songs or singing your heart out to country hits, there’s bound to be a concert for you in the city next month.

Here are some of the biggest artists performing in Calgary this October that you won’t want to miss!

Evanescence

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evanescence (@evanescenceofficial)

When: October 18 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $94 and can be purchased online here

Jordan Davis

When: October 17 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $75 and can be purchased online here

TroyBoi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TroyBoi (@troyboi)

When: October 3 at 10 pm
Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: $40 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Spin Doctors and Smash Mouth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spin Doctors (@spindoctorsband)

When: October 25 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $82 and can be purchased online here

NEEDTOBREATHE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NEEDTOBREATHE (@needtobreathe)

When: October 12 at 7:30 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $60 and can be purchased online here

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop