Alberta’s October forecast is in, and according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the spookiest month of the year looks relatively balmy.

We spoke to ECCC warning preparedness meteorologist Alysa Pederson, who told us that Alberta is poised for a warmer-than-usual October, with 60 to 70% confidence in weather models predicting a warmer October.

One-half of the province will likely feel this effect more than the other.

“Essentially, the closer you get to Saskatchewan, the more likely it is going to be warmer and drier than normal,” Pederson said.

Typically, Alberta’s mean daily high in October hovers around 10°C in the Edmonton region and 12°C in the Calgary region, and Pederson believes we will exceed that this month.

Pederson told us that the possibility of precipitation — including whether or not we can expect some Halloween snow — is tough to tell. BC is forecasted to have a wetter-than-usual fall, while to the east of Alberta, models predict things to look drier than normal.

“One big rainstorm or one big low-pressure system could turn that table on whether we are normal or above normal.”

As we head into the final weekend of September, Alberta is experiencing a cooldown after a blast of early autumn heat. Sunday’s low in Edmonton and Calgary is forecasted to hit just 2°C.

So, it appears that fall is finally in full swing here in Alberta, and while you may not need that extra layer just yet, now is the perfect time to get cozy.