You can fly from Calgary to Newfoundland for $355 roundtrip this summer

Feb 27 2024, 5:33 pm
If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the Maritimes, this could be your chance, as there are some great flight deals on offer from Calgary to Newfoundland this summer!

WestJet has some flights available to the stunning province starting at $355 roundtrip and non-stop to St. John’s, according to YYC Deals.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Newfoundland Labrador Tourism (@newfoundlandlabrador)

Cheap flights are available between the end of May and early June, which is also one of the best times to visit since it’s peak whale- and iceberg-viewing season! It’s also when all of the province’s much-loved puffins start to flock out in large numbers.

 
 
 
 
 
Some of the other top spots to check out while you’re there are Gros Morne National Park and Signal Hill National Historic Site.

How to find and book this deal

  • Start with the following Google Flights search: Google Flights: Calgary to St. John’s, Newfoundland.
  • Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. We looked at dates between May 23 and June 6.
  • Look for the dates that are $355 roundtrip.
