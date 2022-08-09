Take a look at Calgary's newest million-dollar home (PHOTOS)

If you are looking for luxury there is plenty to choose from, and another great Calgary home just entered the market.

The house at 1004 Crescent Boulevard in Britannia is the latest million-dollar Calgary house to hit the market.

If you want value, there is plenty of it in Calgary, too.

But here is a look at the latest million-dollar Calgary home.

There is a spacious living/dining room and a massive main floor and family room with wall-to-wall built-ins, and a west-facing patio.

The kitchen has dual pantries, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook.

The upper level has a unique design with two spacious bedrooms, a five-piece bathroom, and a laundry room.

The family wing has three additional bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bath, including the master retreat with a private lounge/den, fireplace, walk-through closet, six-piece bath, and balcony.

The basement is developed with a large recreation room and storage room.

1004 Crescent Boulevard