Take a look at Calgary's newest million-dollar home (PHOTOS)

Peter Klein
Aug 9 2022, 6:10 pm
1004 Crescent Boulevard (Realtor.ca)

If you are looking for luxury there is plenty to choose from, and another great Calgary home just entered the market.

The house at 1004 Crescent Boulevard in Britannia is the latest million-dollar Calgary house to hit the market.

If you want value, there is plenty of it in Calgary, too.

But here is a look at the latest million-dollar Calgary home.

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

There is a spacious living/dining room and a massive main floor and family room with wall-to-wall built-ins, and a west-facing patio.

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtore.ca

The kitchen has dual pantries, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook.

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

The upper level has a unique design with two spacious bedrooms, a five-piece bathroom, and a laundry room.

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

The family wing has three additional bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bath, including the master retreat with a private lounge/den, fireplace, walk-through closet, six-piece bath, and balcony.

1004 Crescent Boulevard/Realtor.ca

The basement is developed with a large recreation room and storage room.

1004 Crescent Boulevard

  • Sale Price: $1,875,000
  • Five Bedrooms
  • Six Bathrooms
