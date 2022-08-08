Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

5 most affordable houses available in Calgary

5 most affordable houses available in Calgary
Calgary housing prices have stayed high for a long time but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some bargains on the market right now.

Of course, there are plenty of high-end houses to dream about.

But if you are looking for some value these are the five most affordable houses for sale in the city.

9 Erin Grove Court SE

  • Sales price: $285,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

343 Falshire Drive NE

  • Sales Price: $299,900
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

46 Dovercliffe Way SE

  • Sales Price: $299,900
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

288 Dovercliffe Way SE

  • Sales Price: $299,900
  • Three Bedrooms
  • One Bathroom

3024 29A Street SE

  • Sales Price: $299,900
  • Four Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms
