5 most affordable houses available in Calgary
Aug 8 2022, 8:52 pm
Calgary housing prices have stayed high for a long time but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some bargains on the market right now.
Of course, there are plenty of high-end houses to dream about.
But if you are looking for some value these are the five most affordable houses for sale in the city.
- You might also like:
- Canada's housing correction now runs "far and wide": RBC
- Incorrect Scotiabank advice leads to $400 monthly mortgage increase for homeowner
- You can buy this house in Alberta for $135K, but you'll own only half of it
9 Erin Grove Court SE
- Sales price: $285,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
343 Falshire Drive NE
- Sales Price: $299,900
- Three Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
46 Dovercliffe Way SE
- Sales Price: $299,900
- Three Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
288 Dovercliffe Way SE
- Sales Price: $299,900
- Three Bedrooms
- One Bathroom
3024 29A Street SE
- Sales Price: $299,900
- Four Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms