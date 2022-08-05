It’s likely one of the most visually striking homes currently on the market in Alberta, and this mansion just west of Calgary offers up a huge pool room, basketball court and theatre.

And that’s just some of the wicked things the $4,900,000 home is set up with.

Boasting more than 7,000 square feet of living space, there are five bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to its Zoocasa listing.

You might also like: You can buy this house in Alberta for $135K, but you'll own only half of it

Oil prices have to drop this low for the Alberta gas tax relief to disappear

12 homes for sale in Edmonton that cost less than $200,000

Right when you walk in, you are greeted by the main bedroom that has a double-sided marble fireplace leading to the ensuite with his and hers sinks and a massive tub.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling triple-glazed windows providing breathtaking views of the mountains.

A waterfall is also beside the fireplace in the living room, pure class!

The pool room is a staggering 2,000 square feet in size and includes a sauna, hot tub, bar, LED light and surround sound speakers, according to the listing.

The pool door itself is touted as costing $80,000 alone and was imported from Belgium.

The whole home has surround sound speakers, inside and outside. Sounds like one heck of a party could be thrown here, no?

Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a secondary living area, and a huge balcony to gaze from and relax on.

The lower level is a party, with a gym, bar, a movie theatre with a retractable bed, a custom galaxy roof, and a games area.

The property also holds a 1,600-square-foot shop that can fit eight cars and has in-floor heating, an office, and a two-piece bathroom.

A three-car garage is also attached to the home, so you will have plenty of room here to park all your cars and toys!

The property also has a 76X44 basketball court with spotlights and a built-in speakers system, a four-hole putting station and a mesmerizing greenhouse with an automated watering system.

So, there you have it. This Alberta mansion sure has all the bells and whistles, and we could not imagine living here. Sounds like a complete dream!