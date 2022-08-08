House or hotel? Inspectors find a whopping 42 beds in a Banff home

A pair of homeowners in Banff has a lot of work to do after an Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspection found they had 42 beds in their unit.

According to the report from AHS, the maximum capacity for the unit is 16 people putting the facility in clear violation.

AHS states they must “remove additional beds/mattresses so that no more than sixteen tenants are accommodated and maintain a maximum of no more than 16 tenants thereafter.”

There were a number of other infractions listed at 321 Squirrel Street including a bed set up in the basement without a window, an accumulation of garbage and debris in the kitchen and washroom, and holes in walls and floors.

In all, eight infractions need to be fixed by September 30 to get the house back to the standards that AHS sets.