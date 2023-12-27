Christmas dinner leftovers? Here are 6 ways to get creative with it

Every year, we eagerly look forward to Christmas dinner, which usually includes an abundance of turkey, stuffing, gravy, and of course — pumpkin pie. However, there is usually also an abundance of leftovers after the meal.

For those tired of reheating the same plate and looking to transform their leftovers into even more delicious meals, here are six ways to get creative with your holiday leftovers.

Turkey soup

A classic holiday leftover dish — you can never go wrong with a turkey soup. Add some onion, potato, carrots, chicken broth… Whatever you prefer! It’s an easy, warm, and savoury dish that can be frozen for meals to come.

Christmas shepherd’s pie

Another classic meal you can easily make with leftovers — simply add your ingredients to the bottom of a casserole dish, top it with some leftover mashed potatoes, stick it in the oven, and bam! You have a tasty shepherd’s pie full of holiday flavour.

Stuffing waffles with turkey toppings

Got a waffle iron handy? Great, take your leftovers up a notch with a waffle made out of stuffing! Top it with some turkey, a little gravy, and whatever else your heart desires! It’s a meal that’s sure to impress.

Brussels sprout slaw

For something a little more light and refreshing, take advantage of your leftover Brussels sprouts and shred them into a tasty slaw. Top it with flavourings of your choice: lemon, cranberry, or whatever else! It’s a lovely side dish that goes well with almost anything!

Turkey sandwiches

One of our favourite dishes to make post-Christmas is a festive turkey sandwich. Load it up with some sliced Brussels sprouts, stuffing, and a generous serving of gravy and cranberry sauce. There’s nothing better!

Turkey curry

Lastly, give your leftover turkey a bit of a kick and make a delicious turkey curry! Add leftover veggies like green beans to make the most of your leftovers.

So, there you have it! What’s your favourite holiday leftover recipe? Let us know in the comments.