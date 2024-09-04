Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

These Calgary neighbourhoods have the cheapest condos

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Sep 4 2024, 4:46 pm
Menno Schaefer/Shutterstock

The real estate market in Calgary is exploding but some neighbourhoods are more affordable than others, offering the cheapest condos in the city.

Many people have been turning to condos as the more affordable option to own in the city but even those prices have been skyrocketing. Daily Hive reached out to the digital real estate platform Wahi, which crunched the numbers for us and found the most affordable neighbourhoods in Calgary for condos in the past seven months. The list doesn’t include neighbourhoods with fewer than five sales over the period.

These neighbourhoods in Calgary are home to the cheapest condos in the city and their median sold price, starting with Rosscarrock at the top of the list:

  1. Rosscarrock — $182,000
  2. Bowness — $186,000
  3. Forest Lawn — $190,000
  4. Greenview — $201,250
  5. Erin Woods — $223,000
  6. Braeside — $225,000
  7. Capitol Hill — $227,500
  8. Penbrooke Meadows — $233,750
  9. Bankview — $235,500
  10. Coach Hill — $237,450

Almost every neighbourhood has seen an increase in prices since 2023, with the exception of Bowness and Coach Hill. Bowness condos have dropped in price by 7.35% since last year, while the University District dipped slightly by 1.02%.

The community that saw the biggest increase was Penbrooke Meadows, where median sold prices have risen by a whopping 46.09% in the past year.

Emma Kilburn-Smith is the Calgary news writer for the Daily Hive. She is an experienced journalist and content creator with a passion for stories about arts and local business. In addition to her journalism work, Emma also moonlights as an artist and small business owner, embroidering on old photos and postcards she finds in antique stores around the world.

