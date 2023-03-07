Calgary is getting another affordable direct flight to Las Vegas soon

Travellers looking for a trip to the entertainment capital of the world are getting good news as Calgary is getting another direct flight to Las Vegas.

Flair Airlines announced a number of new routes today, one of which is a direct flight from Calgary to Las Vegas.

The new daily flight now means there are seven flights from Calgary to Vegas each week.

Flair has also added a Calgary to Phoenix route. The airline will be flying that route four times a week starting in October.

Among the other winter announcements for Calgary is a flight to Los Cabos.

That will be coming on a weekly basis later this year.

This was part of a big announcement from the airline that also comes with a sale.

For a limited time, starting today and ending on March 9, Flair is giving customers 20% off all routes for travel from March 7, 2023, to March 14, 2024.

To take advantage of the Flair winter sale, use promo code SAVE20 at checkout.

Click here to visit the Flair website and take advantage of the winter sale.

With the winter weather we’ve been experiencing in Calgary lately, this feels like the perfect time for a sunny getaway.