There is a major deal on roundtrip flights from Calgary to the East Coast

There is a deal right now for roundtrip flights from Calgary to the East Coast, making this an awesome chance to check out the Maritimes.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to St. John’s, Newfoundland, for $117 to $217. This is base fare only; there is a $100 fee for carry-on or checked bags.

The flights have one stop each way in Toronto or Montreal.

May, June, July, and August flights are available, which is peak Whale watching time.

You can also check out Signal Hill and the Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to the Lynx Air website.

2. Before you click Search, you may want to put a checkmark beside the Best Fare Calendar box.

3. Search for flights from Calgary to St. John’s in May, June, July, and August.

3. Enjoy!