This $3.5M mansion near Calgary has sweeping mountain AND downtown views

There’s no shortage of houses with incredible mountain views around Calgary, but this mansion just south of the city might come out on top.

Located at 112067 292 Avenue West, it’s nestled into the foothills near Spruce Meadows and the picturesque views are truly awe-inspiring.

With its big bay windows, charming library, and soaring ceilings, it resembles a modern version of the castle in Beauty and the Beast.

The entrance to the home is just like a modern fairytale (remember the gated house in The Princess Diaries? You can almost see Princess Mia running across the lawn).

After passing through the wrought iron gate, you’ll be able to take in the beautiful landscape and 360-degree panoramic mountain and downtown views.

While the exterior is spectacular, the interior is equally as stunning.

The home spans a whopping 9,284 square feet, and the interior features really enhance the spaciousness.

With high ceilings, huge skylights, and a solarium where natural light can seep in, the building seamlessly blends the natural landscape with the cascading architecture.

The main floor kitchen is not only spacious and well-designed, but it also includes a number of high-end appliances and upgraded lighting.

If you don’t like eating in the kitchen, there are many other options, including a dining room, eating nook, and tea room.

There’s plenty of room to host guests with six bedrooms, including a primary retreat with a five-piece ensuite bath and private balcony.

No matter where you go in this home, you’re guaranteed stunning views, with big windows, balconies, decks, and a gazebo all around the property.

It’s also a great place for entertaining, whether you want to have big family barbecues outside or an intimate night in.

The fully developed walkout basement includes a large recreation room with a wood-burning fireplace/stove, wet bar, hot tub room, sauna, and games room.

You don’t have to leave your backyard to enjoy a nature walk, either, as a beautiful pond is located at the end of the property.

Is it worth the $3,480,000 price tag? Let us know in the comments!