This $2.2M luxurious mansion in Calgary looks like an exotic castle

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Mar 13 2024, 4:40 pm
This $2.2M luxurious mansion in Calgary looks like an exotic castle
If you’re looking for a house that will make you feel like you’re escaping the city without actually having to leave Calgary, this stunning mansion is the perfect spot!

121 Patton Court SW is located in one of Calgary’s most luxurious neighbourhoods. Surrounded by ample trees, it almost appears to be a mansion hidden in a forest.

With over 6,410 square feet of living space, you will truly feel like royalty living in your own castle (that is, if you can afford the $2,295,000 price tag).

The interior is jaw-dropping, with spacious high ceilings and granite flooring that helps to reflect the incredible amount of sunlight that seeps into the home. Natural light from the skylights and warmth from the custom interior lighting adds to the brightness.

There are beautiful archways throughout the home that are highlighted by lighting coming from all directions.

The home also exudes coziness with a gas fireplace in the living room, library and private balcony. 

It’s also perfect if you like having friends over with a recreation room, media room and huge rooftop patio.

There is even space for an interior garden, which will make you feel like you’re escaping to a warmer (and maybe more tropical) climate.

Does this look like the perfect home to host a lavish party? Let us know in the comments!

