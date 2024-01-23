Affordable to own: These properties around Calgary are all under $250,000

With rents skyrocketing in Calgary, many people are looking to break into the buyers’ market, and these affordable condos are a great place to start.

Ranging from $209,000 to $249,000, these properties are viable options for many first-time home buyers.

This bright and spacious one-bedroom spot just got a fresh coat of new paint throughout the interior. It’s 493 square feet and features a kitchen with new countertops, a stainless steel dishwasher, and a refrigerator. There’s also a west-facing deck, perfect for a glass of wine in the evening or a hot cup of coffee in the morning!

This top-floor condo with a view is a great spot for one or two people. It has one bedroom, a den, hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace. It’s bright with modern features while also giving off all the cozy vibes.

If you like your breathing room, this is a great option. Boasting as the “largest one bedroom, one bathroom in the complex,” you know you’re getting a good bang for your buck. It’s a great location if you need to get around the city, as it is close to downtown, Deerfoot Trail, and the airport. It’s also had a ton of upgrades, including maple cabinets and an in-suite laundry.

This spot is perfect for people who can appreciate good design but also love a good neighbourhood. Located in the heart of historic Mount Royal, you won’t be short of beautiful walks or cute shops. The listing says it is in need of some minor upgrades but could be the perfect opportunity to buy into one of Calgary’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Great for a single person or a couple, this studio apartment in Brentwood is modern and a prime location if you love taking part in all of the city’s most popular events. It’s an open-concept living space with an abundance of natural light (and a stellar balcony).