Calgary named a top-five major cycling city in North America

Jun 22 2022, 6:26 pm
Chase Clausen/Shutterstock

Calgary has been named one of the best major cycling cities in all of North America, courtesy of a new ranking from PeopleForBikes.

Calgary comes in as the fifth-best large city in the rankings and 21st out of 1105 cities in the overall rankings.

The ranking uses a “data-driven program” to evaluate, identify, and compare the best biking cities in North America. Over 1,000 cities were rated in both Canada and the US, the largest collection of cities in the publication’s history.

PeopleForBikes says the primary goal is to focus on youth engagement and to highlight the most prominent bike networks for people looking for the best places to ride across the continent.

Montreal took home the top spot in PeopleForBike’s large city ranking.

The publication says it works with “federal, state, and local officials to make biking better for everyone.”

Glenmore Dam pathway (The City of Calgary)

Calgary’s “Network Score” sees high marks for access to major shopping centres and access to recreational amenities.

An interactive map courtesy of PeopleForBikes shows high-stress and low-stress areas for bicycling in Calgary and can be found right here. 

 

